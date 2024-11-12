Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from 10th December 2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BENGAL TEA & FABRICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 and Regulation 47(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 please note that the Board of Directors at their meeting . Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 and Regulation 47(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 please note that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 12th November 2024, has approved the following items - 1) The Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 together with the Limited Review Report of M/s Jain and Co. (FRN-302023E), Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors, in the prescribed format. 2) Resignation of Sunita Shah, Company Secretary of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 23rd October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

BENGAL TEA & FABRICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) and Regulation 47(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report in the prescribed format, as approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

BENGAL TEA & FABRICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and (b) recommend dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 has approved the following items: 1.The Audited Statement of Standalone Annual Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report dated 30th May, 2024 of M/s Jain & Co. , (FRN: 302023E) Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors, in respect of the audited standalone financial results and Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) are enclosed herewith.2.Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(4) (a) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors recommended dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each being 10% subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), enclosed herewith please find the copies of publications .... (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 please note that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 1.04.2024, have approved the following :a. Appointment of Mr. Raghav Lall as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director to hold office of Independent Director for a term of 5 consecutive years subject to approval of the Members;b.Appointment of Mr. Mudit Kumar as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director to hold office of Independent Director for a term of 5 consecutive years subject to approval of the Members ;c.Appointment of Mr. Kushagra Kanoria as an Additional Director of the Company in the capacity of Whole time Director of the Company to hold office of Whole time Director for a term of 3 years subject to approval of the Members Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 please note that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 1.04.2024, have approved the following :a. Appointment of (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.04.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the Listing Regulations, we inform that Mr. Arindom Rao, has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company by the Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held today. The particulars / details required in accordance with the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFDPoD1/ P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023, are enclosed as Annexure-A. Read less..

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024