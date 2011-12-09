Betala Global Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.38
1.38
1.38
1.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.61
-0.6
-0.31
-0.32
Net Worth
0.77
0.78
1.07
1.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.77
0.78
1.07
1.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.75
0.72
0.91
1.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.04
0.99
0.92
1.12
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.27
-0.01
-0.07
Cash
0.01
0.05
0.15
0
Total Assets
0.77
0.78
1.07
1.06
