Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
9,131.95
|38.56
|5,67,485.54
|3,940.44
|0.61
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,029.3
|207.92
|3,24,244.24
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
142.05
|28.52
|1,85,638.13
|1,681.87
|0.56
|6,723.9
|40.3
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
286.55
|333.2
|1,82,053.36
|97.14
|0.17
|151.53
|39.32
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,422
|115.63
|1,49,373.44
|90.72
|0.69
|138.02
|1,740.67
