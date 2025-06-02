Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹6.18
Prev. Close₹5.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.18
Day's Low₹6.18
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.38
1.38
1.38
1.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.61
-0.6
-0.31
-0.32
Net Worth
0.77
0.78
1.07
1.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
0.02
0.37
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
9,128
|38.74
|5,70,145.25
|3,940.44
|0.61
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,027.05
|206.54
|3,22,087.19
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
286.55
|333.31
|1,82,116.89
|97.14
|0.17
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
142.05
|27.89
|1,81,521.55
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,450
|62.08
|1,49,343.39
|90.72
|0.98
|138.02
|1,839.4
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R C Betala
Independent Director
Purvi Amit Thapar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Seema Birla
Independent Director
Manoj Cherian Samuel
Independent Director
Vikul Chander
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Betala Global Securities Ltd
Summary
The Chennai based Betala Global Securities Ltd, was incorporated on October 1994 as a Public limited company to caary on the business of Merchant Banking & Stock Broking .The company is a Category III Merchant Banker registered with SEBI. The company came out with an public issue on Jan 1996 to mobilise Rs.3.50 crores to finance the required funds for its proposed activities.The company plans to do trading operations in various commodities in view of changing activities the name of company is also proposed to be changed to South Asia Commodities Limited.
Read More
