Betala Global Securities Ltd Share Price

6.18
(4.92%)
Dec 9, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Betala Global Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.18

Prev. Close

5.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.18

Day's Low

6.18

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Betala Global Securities Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Betala Global Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Betala Global Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jun, 2025|06:33 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Betala Global Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.38

1.38

1.38

1.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.61

-0.6

-0.31

-0.32

Net Worth

0.77

0.78

1.07

1.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

0.02

0.37

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Betala Global Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

9,128

38.745,70,145.253,940.440.6115,486.391,416.02

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,027.05

206.543,22,087.197.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

286.55

333.311,82,116.8997.140.17151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

142.05

27.891,81,521.551,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,450

62.081,49,343.3990.720.98138.021,839.4

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Betala Global Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R C Betala

Independent Director

Purvi Amit Thapar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Seema Birla

Independent Director

Manoj Cherian Samuel

Independent Director

Vikul Chander

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Betala Global Securities Ltd

Summary

The Chennai based Betala Global Securities Ltd, was incorporated on October 1994 as a Public limited company to caary on the business of Merchant Banking & Stock Broking .The company is a Category III Merchant Banker registered with SEBI. The company came out with an public issue on Jan 1996 to mobilise Rs.3.50 crores to finance the required funds for its proposed activities.The company plans to do trading operations in various commodities in view of changing activities the name of company is also proposed to be changed to South Asia Commodities Limited.
