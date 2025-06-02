iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Betala Global Securities Ltd Company Summary

6.18
(4.92%)
Dec 9, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Betala Global Securities Ltd Summary

The Chennai based Betala Global Securities Ltd, was incorporated on October 1994 as a Public limited company to caary on the business of Merchant Banking & Stock Broking .The company is a Category III Merchant Banker registered with SEBI. The company came out with an public issue on Jan 1996 to mobilise Rs.3.50 crores to finance the required funds for its proposed activities.The company plans to do trading operations in various commodities in view of changing activities the name of company is also proposed to be changed to South Asia Commodities Limited.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.