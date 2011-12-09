Betala Global Securities Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:</dhhead>

About company

Volatility in Stock markets is inherent, but such high volatility has been promising the high returns. Despite the ups and downs, Stock Markets has been good during the last year. In India, there has been a consistent demand from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises [MSMEs] for loans due to increasing business opportunities and support from the Government. Despite the NPAs in banks and NBFCs, financial system has been stable and improved.

Companys Performance

Supported by the robust surge in capital markets and the increased demand for loans helped the Company to gain a nominal revenue. It is expected optimistically to continue in the coming years.

Opportunity and Threats

Uncertainty in Global Markets due to recessionary environment poses threat for downtrend in Capital Markets. However, the management took possible steps to cash in on various opportunities and at times also observed closely which may lead to the erosion of investments.

Internal Control System and their Adequacy

With the support and guidance of experienced professionals, the Company has strengthened the internal controls to achieve efficiency in operations, optimum utilization of resources and effective monitoring thereof and compliance with applicable laws.

Companys Outlook:

The Company has been in discussion for possible Amalgamation / Merger with similar business entity(ies) as and when the right opportunities arise.