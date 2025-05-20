iifl-logo
Betala Global Securities Ltd Board Meeting

6.18
(4.92%)
Dec 9, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Betala Glob.Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 20257 May 2025
Betala Global Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to consider audited financial results for the quarter ending 31st March 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th May 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2025)
Board Meeting4 Feb 20253 Jan 2025
BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 31st December 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th February 2025 and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results along with the limited review report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/02/2025)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 30th September 2024
Board Meeting12 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 Submission of Quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)

Betala Glob.Sec.: Related News

No Record Found

