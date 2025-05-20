|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2025
|7 May 2025
|Betala Global Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to consider audited financial results for the quarter ending 31st March 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th May 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Feb 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 31st December 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th February 2025 and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results along with the limited review report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 30th September 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 Submission of Quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.