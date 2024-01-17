|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|23 Aug 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Finalized the dates of the Book Closure from Wednesday, September 18, 2024 to Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
|BookCloser
|25 Jan 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 12-Feb-2024 to 19-Feb-2024 for the purpose of EGM.
