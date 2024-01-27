iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 Jan 202419 Feb 2024
BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 25, 2024. BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2024) BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 19-Feb-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2024) BEW Engineering Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 19, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024) BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum/ Corrigendum to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated February 19, 2024 BEW ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 19-Feb-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 22.02.2024) BEW Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum/ Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Monday, February 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13.03.2024) BEW ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 19-Feb-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/03/2024)

BEW Engg: Related News

No Record Found

