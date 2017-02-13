Bhagawati Gas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
16.74
16.74
16.74
16.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.05
-2.68
-3.54
-1.89
Net Worth
14.69
14.06
13.2
14.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0.43
0.27
0.27
0.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.12
14.33
13.47
15.12
Fixed Assets
2.33
2.5
2.49
2.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.05
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.17
0.6
Networking Capital
3.65
1.73
1.53
0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.3
0.2
0.08
0.08
Debtor Days
136.44
Other Current Assets
7.37
5.36
5.13
4.94
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.02
-3.83
-3.68
-4.93
Cash
9.11
10.06
9.27
11.78
Total Assets
15.13
14.34
13.47
15.13
