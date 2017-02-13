iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagawati Gas Ltd Balance Sheet

0.55
(0%)
Feb 13, 2017|12:14:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

16.74

16.74

16.74

16.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.05

-2.68

-3.54

-1.89

Net Worth

14.69

14.06

13.2

14.85

Minority Interest

Debt

0.43

0.27

0.27

0.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.12

14.33

13.47

15.12

Fixed Assets

2.33

2.5

2.49

2.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.05

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.17

0.6

Networking Capital

3.65

1.73

1.53

0.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.3

0.2

0.08

0.08

Debtor Days

136.44

Other Current Assets

7.37

5.36

5.13

4.94

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.02

-3.83

-3.68

-4.93

Cash

9.11

10.06

9.27

11.78

Total Assets

15.13

14.34

13.47

15.13

