SectorChemicals
Open₹0.53
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.55
Day's Low₹0.53
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
16.74
16.74
16.74
16.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.05
-2.68
-3.54
-1.89
Net Worth
14.69
14.06
13.2
14.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.21
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.79
-0.61
-0.28
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1
-1.46
-0.77
-0.95
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.17
-0.28
-0.39
Tax paid
0.01
1.28
0.04
0.48
Working capital
-0.12
0.26
-4.1
2.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-62.22
655.63
-5.35
16.81
EBIT growth
-29.23
90.21
-17.84
-1.31
Net profit growth
447.1
-75.36
56.76
-51.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh S Bhardwaj
Director
Gokulanand Mukherjee
Director
Kailash Chand Kedia
Whole-time Director
Vivek Sharma
Director
Ganga Charan
director
Shachi Bhardwaj
Summary
