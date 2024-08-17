iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagawati Gas Ltd Share Price

0.55
(0%)
Feb 13, 2017|12:14:58 PM

Bhagawati Gas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

0.53

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.55

Day's Low

0.53

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bhagawati Gas Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bhagawati Gas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bhagawati Gas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 65.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhagawati Gas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

16.74

16.74

16.74

16.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.05

-2.68

-3.54

-1.89

Net Worth

14.69

14.06

13.2

14.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.21

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.79

-0.61

-0.28

-0.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1

-1.46

-0.77

-0.95

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.17

-0.28

-0.39

Tax paid

0.01

1.28

0.04

0.48

Working capital

-0.12

0.26

-4.1

2.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-62.22

655.63

-5.35

16.81

EBIT growth

-29.23

90.21

-17.84

-1.31

Net profit growth

447.1

-75.36

56.76

-51.28

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bhagawati Gas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bhagawati Gas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rakesh S Bhardwaj

Director

Gokulanand Mukherjee

Director

Kailash Chand Kedia

Whole-time Director

Vivek Sharma

Director

Ganga Charan

director

Shachi Bhardwaj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhagawati Gas Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice

