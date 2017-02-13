Bhagawati Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1
-1.46
-0.77
-0.95
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.17
-0.28
-0.39
Tax paid
0.01
1.28
0.04
0.48
Working capital
-0.12
0.26
-4.1
2.98
Other operating items
Operating
-1.27
-0.09
-5.11
2.11
Capital expenditure
0
-5.58
-10.23
-0.34
Free cash flow
-1.27
-5.67
-15.34
1.77
Equity raised
-1.78
-1.26
0.3
1.2
Investing
0
-0.02
-0.01
0.02
Financing
0.55
0.43
4.69
5.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.5
-6.53
-10.36
8.2
