Bhagawati Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.55
(0%)
Feb 13, 2017|12:14:58 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagawati Gas Ltd

Bhagawati Gas Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1

-1.46

-0.77

-0.95

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.17

-0.28

-0.39

Tax paid

0.01

1.28

0.04

0.48

Working capital

-0.12

0.26

-4.1

2.98

Other operating items

Operating

-1.27

-0.09

-5.11

2.11

Capital expenditure

0

-5.58

-10.23

-0.34

Free cash flow

-1.27

-5.67

-15.34

1.77

Equity raised

-1.78

-1.26

0.3

1.2

Investing

0

-0.02

-0.01

0.02

Financing

0.55

0.43

4.69

5.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.5

-6.53

-10.36

8.2

