Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.21
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.79
-0.61
-0.28
-0.28
As % of sales
370.01
0
0
0
Other costs
-1.13
-3.91
-0.31
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
530.21
0
0
0
Operating profit
-1.71
-4.53
-0.6
-0.63
OPM
-800.22
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.17
-0.28
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.12
-0.07
-0.09
Other income
0.91
3.37
0.18
0.17
Profit before tax
-1
-1.46
-0.77
-0.95
Taxes
0.01
1.28
0.04
0.48
Tax rate
-1.5
-87.62
-5.72
-50.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.98
-0.18
-0.73
-0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.98
-0.18
-0.73
-0.46
yoy growth (%)
447.1
-75.36
56.76
-51.28
NPM
-462.52
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.