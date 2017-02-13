iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagawati Gas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.55
(0%)
Feb 13, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.21

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.79

-0.61

-0.28

-0.28

As % of sales

370.01

0

0

0

Other costs

-1.13

-3.91

-0.31

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

530.21

0

0

0

Operating profit

-1.71

-4.53

-0.6

-0.63

OPM

-800.22

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.17

-0.28

-0.39

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.12

-0.07

-0.09

Other income

0.91

3.37

0.18

0.17

Profit before tax

-1

-1.46

-0.77

-0.95

Taxes

0.01

1.28

0.04

0.48

Tax rate

-1.5

-87.62

-5.72

-50.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.98

-0.18

-0.73

-0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.98

-0.18

-0.73

-0.46

yoy growth (%)

447.1

-75.36

56.76

-51.28

NPM

-462.52

0

0

0

