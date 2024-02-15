Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Sub-division / Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up, by alteration of respective Capital Clause of MOA and AOA, subject to the approval of Members of the Company, through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024) Notice of Record Date for Sub/division / Split of Equity Shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.04.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BHARAT BIJLEE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BHARAT BIJLEE LTD. (503960) RECORD DATE 24.04.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 24/04/2024 DR-617/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE464A01028 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 24/04/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.04.2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Bharat Bijlee Limited (BBL) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. April 24, 2024. Name of the Company Bharat Bijlee Limited Symbol BBL Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 5 This circular shall be effective from April 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 15.04.2024) In Continuation to the Exchanges Notice No. 20240404-41 dated April 04, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code BHARAT BIJLEE LTD. (503960) New ISIN No. INE464A01036 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 24-04-2024 (DR- 617/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.04.2024)