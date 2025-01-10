iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

26.32
(-4.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

43.18

43.18

43.18

43.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.62

62.17

-9.14

-22.71

Net Worth

87.8

105.35

34.04

20.47

Minority Interest

Debt

70.22

77.89

27.29

3.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.27

0.23

Total Liabilities

158.02

183.24

61.6

23.74

Fixed Assets

115.33

115.98

36.13

4.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

26.82

21.03

20.36

14.23

Networking Capital

7.12

33.21

-5.41

-7.27

Inventories

1.43

36.25

13.49

51.72

Inventory Days

57.7

282.44

Sundry Debtors

13.88

1.13

0.01

17.61

Debtor Days

0.04

96.16

Other Current Assets

19.46

25.32

23.73

26.72

Sundry Creditors

-0.48

-0.87

-14.79

-43.53

Creditor Days

63.26

237.72

Other Current Liabilities

-27.17

-28.62

-27.85

-59.79

Cash

8.74

13.01

10.54

12.1

Total Assets

158.01

183.23

61.62

23.74

