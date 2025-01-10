Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
43.18
43.18
43.18
43.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.62
62.17
-9.14
-22.71
Net Worth
87.8
105.35
34.04
20.47
Minority Interest
Debt
70.22
77.89
27.29
3.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.27
0.23
Total Liabilities
158.02
183.24
61.6
23.74
Fixed Assets
115.33
115.98
36.13
4.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.82
21.03
20.36
14.23
Networking Capital
7.12
33.21
-5.41
-7.27
Inventories
1.43
36.25
13.49
51.72
Inventory Days
57.7
282.44
Sundry Debtors
13.88
1.13
0.01
17.61
Debtor Days
0.04
96.16
Other Current Assets
19.46
25.32
23.73
26.72
Sundry Creditors
-0.48
-0.87
-14.79
-43.53
Creditor Days
63.26
237.72
Other Current Liabilities
-27.17
-28.62
-27.85
-59.79
Cash
8.74
13.01
10.54
12.1
Total Assets
158.01
183.23
61.62
23.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.