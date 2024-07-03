iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Share Price

30.32
(19.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.27
  • Day's High30.32
  • 52 Wk High42
  • Prev. Close25.27
  • Day's Low25.27
  • 52 Wk Low 22.25
  • Turnover (lac)273.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-7.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)130.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

25.27

Prev. Close

25.27

Turnover(Lac.)

273.47

Day's High

30.32

Day's Low

25.27

52 Week's High

42

52 Week's Low

22.25

Book Value

-7.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

130.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

28 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Nov, 2023

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:07 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.25%

Non-Promoter- 40.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

43.18

43.18

43.18

43.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.62

62.17

-9.14

-22.71

Net Worth

87.8

105.35

34.04

20.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

85.33

66.83

34.79

124.18

yoy growth (%)

27.67

92.06

-71.97

-3

Raw materials

-81.21

-55.96

-26.97

-89.85

As % of sales

95.17

83.73

77.51

72.35

Employee costs

-14.44

-11.37

-10.3

-10.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.2

-14.2

-7.95

9.22

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.23

-0.41

-0.57

Tax paid

6.09

3.99

3.69

-2.71

Working capital

1.81

-30.33

-7.03

-6.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.67

92.06

-71.97

-3

Op profit growth

100.53

26.74

-166.69

-270.92

EBIT growth

105.36

30.82

-155.99

-299.94

Net profit growth

77.37

139.6

-165.46

-204.85

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Y K Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandip K Lal

Independent Director

Alka Sharma

Independent Director

Mohd Aslam

Independent Director

Sudhanshu Vrati

Independent Director

Madhu Dikshit

Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Mishra

Independent Director

Pankaj Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd

Summary

The Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL) is a Central Public Sector Unit, under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology. BIBCOL was incorporated in 1989. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) , Zinc Tablets and Diarehha management Kit and BIB Sweet Tablets.The companys manufacturing unit is located in Bulandshahr Dist., Uttar Pradesh. BIBCL installed a plant of 100 mln units. Commercial production of the OPV started from Jan96.The company has received firm orders for supply of OPV from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for use in the national immunisation programme. It has set up an R&D unit for the development of hepatitis B vaccine through transfer of technology from the US.In year 2006, the facility was up graded to meet the WHO cGMP & revised schedule M of Drugs & Cosmetics Act. In 2016, BIBCOL switched over to bOPV from tOPV . To add in product line, company diversified into Plasma derived medicines, and Oral Cholera Vaccine.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd is ₹130.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd is 0 and -3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd is ₹22.25 and ₹42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd?

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.93%, 3 Years at -23.57%, 1 Year at -24.72%, 6 Month at -10.68%, 3 Month at -9.33% and 1 Month at -0.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.75 %

