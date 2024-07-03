Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹25.27
Prev. Close₹25.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹273.47
Day's High₹30.32
Day's Low₹25.27
52 Week's High₹42
52 Week's Low₹22.25
Book Value₹-7.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)130.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
43.18
43.18
43.18
43.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.62
62.17
-9.14
-22.71
Net Worth
87.8
105.35
34.04
20.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
85.33
66.83
34.79
124.18
yoy growth (%)
27.67
92.06
-71.97
-3
Raw materials
-81.21
-55.96
-26.97
-89.85
As % of sales
95.17
83.73
77.51
72.35
Employee costs
-14.44
-11.37
-10.3
-10.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.2
-14.2
-7.95
9.22
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.23
-0.41
-0.57
Tax paid
6.09
3.99
3.69
-2.71
Working capital
1.81
-30.33
-7.03
-6.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.67
92.06
-71.97
-3
Op profit growth
100.53
26.74
-166.69
-270.92
EBIT growth
105.36
30.82
-155.99
-299.94
Net profit growth
77.37
139.6
-165.46
-204.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Y K Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandip K Lal
Independent Director
Alka Sharma
Independent Director
Mohd Aslam
Independent Director
Sudhanshu Vrati
Independent Director
Madhu Dikshit
Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Mishra
Independent Director
Pankaj Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd
Summary
The Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL) is a Central Public Sector Unit, under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology. BIBCOL was incorporated in 1989. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) , Zinc Tablets and Diarehha management Kit and BIB Sweet Tablets.The companys manufacturing unit is located in Bulandshahr Dist., Uttar Pradesh. BIBCL installed a plant of 100 mln units. Commercial production of the OPV started from Jan96.The company has received firm orders for supply of OPV from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for use in the national immunisation programme. It has set up an R&D unit for the development of hepatitis B vaccine through transfer of technology from the US.In year 2006, the facility was up graded to meet the WHO cGMP & revised schedule M of Drugs & Cosmetics Act. In 2016, BIBCOL switched over to bOPV from tOPV . To add in product line, company diversified into Plasma derived medicines, and Oral Cholera Vaccine.
Read More
The Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd is ₹130.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd is 0 and -3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd is ₹22.25 and ₹42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.93%, 3 Years at -23.57%, 1 Year at -24.72%, 6 Month at -10.68%, 3 Month at -9.33% and 1 Month at -0.08%.
