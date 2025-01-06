Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.2
-14.2
-7.95
9.22
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.23
-0.41
-0.57
Tax paid
6.09
3.99
3.69
-2.71
Working capital
1.81
-30.33
-7.03
-6.6
Other operating items
Operating
-16.53
-40.77
-11.7
-0.67
Capital expenditure
41.19
-1.47
0
0.44
Free cash flow
24.65
-42.24
-11.7
-0.23
Equity raised
-13.73
-18.18
-2.85
-16.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
30.33
3.04
-0.06
-9.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.24
-57.39
-14.62
-25.6
