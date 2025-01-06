iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.32
(19.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Bharat Immunolog FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.2

-14.2

-7.95

9.22

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.23

-0.41

-0.57

Tax paid

6.09

3.99

3.69

-2.71

Working capital

1.81

-30.33

-7.03

-6.6

Other operating items

Operating

-16.53

-40.77

-11.7

-0.67

Capital expenditure

41.19

-1.47

0

0.44

Free cash flow

24.65

-42.24

-11.7

-0.23

Equity raised

-13.73

-18.18

-2.85

-16.01

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

30.33

3.04

-0.06

-9.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.24

-57.39

-14.62

-25.6

