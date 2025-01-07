Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
85.33
66.83
34.79
124.18
yoy growth (%)
27.67
92.06
-71.97
-3
Raw materials
-81.21
-55.96
-26.97
-89.85
As % of sales
95.17
83.73
77.51
72.35
Employee costs
-14.44
-11.37
-10.3
-10.21
As % of sales
16.92
17.01
29.61
8.22
Other costs
-10.54
-9.9
-5.72
-11.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.35
14.82
16.46
9.5
Operating profit
-20.87
-10.4
-8.21
12.31
OPM
-24.46
-15.57
-23.59
9.91
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.23
-0.41
-0.57
Interest expense
-4.77
-4.74
-0.72
-3.69
Other income
1.67
1.18
1.39
1.17
Profit before tax
-24.2
-14.2
-7.95
9.22
Taxes
6.09
3.99
3.69
-2.71
Tax rate
-25.17
-28.1
-46.45
-29.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.11
-10.21
-4.26
6.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-18.11
-10.21
-4.26
6.51
yoy growth (%)
77.37
139.6
-165.46
-204.85
NPM
-21.22
-15.27
-12.24
5.24
