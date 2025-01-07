iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.62
(7.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:58:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

85.33

66.83

34.79

124.18

yoy growth (%)

27.67

92.06

-71.97

-3

Raw materials

-81.21

-55.96

-26.97

-89.85

As % of sales

95.17

83.73

77.51

72.35

Employee costs

-14.44

-11.37

-10.3

-10.21

As % of sales

16.92

17.01

29.61

8.22

Other costs

-10.54

-9.9

-5.72

-11.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.35

14.82

16.46

9.5

Operating profit

-20.87

-10.4

-8.21

12.31

OPM

-24.46

-15.57

-23.59

9.91

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.23

-0.41

-0.57

Interest expense

-4.77

-4.74

-0.72

-3.69

Other income

1.67

1.18

1.39

1.17

Profit before tax

-24.2

-14.2

-7.95

9.22

Taxes

6.09

3.99

3.69

-2.71

Tax rate

-25.17

-28.1

-46.45

-29.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-18.11

-10.21

-4.26

6.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-18.11

-10.21

-4.26

6.51

yoy growth (%)

77.37

139.6

-165.46

-204.85

NPM

-21.22

-15.27

-12.24

5.24

