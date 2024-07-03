Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Summary

The Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL) is a Central Public Sector Unit, under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology. BIBCOL was incorporated in 1989. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) , Zinc Tablets and Diarehha management Kit and BIB Sweet Tablets.The companys manufacturing unit is located in Bulandshahr Dist., Uttar Pradesh. BIBCL installed a plant of 100 mln units. Commercial production of the OPV started from Jan96.The company has received firm orders for supply of OPV from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for use in the national immunisation programme. It has set up an R&D unit for the development of hepatitis B vaccine through transfer of technology from the US.In year 2006, the facility was up graded to meet the WHO cGMP & revised schedule M of Drugs & Cosmetics Act. In 2016, BIBCOL switched over to bOPV from tOPV . To add in product line, company diversified into Plasma derived medicines, and Oral Cholera Vaccine.