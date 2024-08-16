|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|BHARAT IMMUNOLOGICALS & BIOLOGICALS CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulation(s) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 16th August 2024 for General Purpose.
|Board Meeting
|8 Mar 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|BHARAT IMMUNOLOGICALS & BIOLOGICALS CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulation(s) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 08th March 2024 for General Purpose.
