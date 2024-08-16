iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

Bharat Immunolog CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
BHARAT IMMUNOLOGICALS & BIOLOGICALS CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulation(s) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 16th August 2024 for General Purpose.
Board Meeting8 Mar 202429 Feb 2024
BHARAT IMMUNOLOGICALS & BIOLOGICALS CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulation(s) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 08th March 2024 for General Purpose.

