The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹634.1 and ₹1367.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25