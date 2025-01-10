Bhilwara Spinners Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.76
6.76
6.76
6.76
Preference Capital
2.29
0
0
0
Reserves
34.53
20.18
17.57
16.16
Net Worth
43.58
26.94
24.33
22.92
Minority Interest
Debt
52.82
0
0.25
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
96.4
26.94
24.58
22.92
Fixed Assets
78.55
18.76
8.68
8.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
17.81
5.29
15.66
14.19
Inventories
8.93
3.52
4.35
0.54
Inventory Days
100
Sundry Debtors
0.52
0
0.44
1.24
Debtor Days
229.63
Other Current Assets
9.86
3.05
11.9
13.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.69
-0.93
-0.24
-0.35
Creditor Days
64.81
Other Current Liabilities
-0.81
-0.35
-0.79
-1.03
Cash
0.03
2.88
0.23
0.19
Total Assets
96.39
26.94
24.58
22.93
