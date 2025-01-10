iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd Balance Sheet

148.1
(-0.37%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.76

6.76

6.76

6.76

Preference Capital

2.29

0

0

0

Reserves

34.53

20.18

17.57

16.16

Net Worth

43.58

26.94

24.33

22.92

Minority Interest

Debt

52.82

0

0.25

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

96.4

26.94

24.58

22.92

Fixed Assets

78.55

18.76

8.68

8.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

0

Networking Capital

17.81

5.29

15.66

14.19

Inventories

8.93

3.52

4.35

0.54

Inventory Days

100

Sundry Debtors

0.52

0

0.44

1.24

Debtor Days

229.63

Other Current Assets

9.86

3.05

11.9

13.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.69

-0.93

-0.24

-0.35

Creditor Days

64.81

Other Current Liabilities

-0.81

-0.35

-0.79

-1.03

Cash

0.03

2.88

0.23

0.19

Total Assets

96.39

26.94

24.58

22.93

