SectorTrading
Open₹157.5
Prev. Close₹161
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.71
Day's High₹166.95
Day's Low₹155.5
52 Week's High₹187.8
52 Week's Low₹75.1
Book Value₹50.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)142.14
P/E78.54
EPS2.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.76
6.76
6.76
6.76
Preference Capital
2.29
0
0
0
Reserves
34.53
20.18
17.57
16.16
Net Worth
43.58
26.94
24.33
22.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.97
6.87
5.35
4.85
yoy growth (%)
-71.32
28.37
10.38
66.37
Raw materials
-1.85
-6.98
-5.25
-4.72
As % of sales
94.17
101.69
98.07
97.51
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.13
-0.1
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.21
0.17
0.57
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.95
-0.21
-0.5
Working capital
-4.42
6.8
-4.82
3.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.32
28.37
10.38
66.37
Op profit growth
-29.87
207.59
-77.03
149.38
EBIT growth
610.15
-74.55
2,050.59
-99.19
Net profit growth
-71.82
415.44
-58.15
-43.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashok Kumar Kothari
Non Executive Director
Anshul Kothari
Non Executive Director
Sushila Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Himanshu Jhamar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shubhangi Janifer
Independent Director
Ms. Chitra Naraniwal
Summary
Engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn, synthetic blended yarn, hosiery yarn and sewing threads, Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is controlled by the Bhilwara Group of Rajasthan. A subsidiary of Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving, it became an independent Company in 1990-91. It exports to countries in Western Europe and East Asia.Bhilwara Spinners came out with a public issue in Apr.93 to part-finance its modernisation and to augment its working capital. A cost overrun of Rs 45 lac, was met through internal accruals.In 1995-96, the company undertook a balancing-cum-modernisation and expansion programme costing Rs 22.78 cr and as a result, 3840 spindles are added. The 4.25 MW Power project was completed in October,1998. he company completed the installation of 3 Autoconers and 8 Two for one twisters. The Scheme of Amalgamation of the Company M/s Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited was effective in view of the order of the Honble High Court of Rajasthan,Jodhpur passed during 2000-01. The Company made a reference to BIFR about accumulated losses resulting in erosion of the Net Worth of the Company.During year 2023, the Company started a New Plant of 60 Looms having Capacity production of 116 lac. Mtr. Denim fabric per year.
The Bhilwara Spinners Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹157 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd is ₹142.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd is 78.54 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhilwara Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd is ₹75.1 and ₹187.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.45%, 3 Years at 36.36%, 1 Year at 106.41%, 6 Month at 31.32%, 3 Month at 4.82% and 1 Month at 16.67%.
