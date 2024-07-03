iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd Share Price

157
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open157.5
  • Day's High166.95
  • 52 Wk High187.8
  • Prev. Close161
  • Day's Low155.5
  • 52 Wk Low 75.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.71
  • P/E78.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.36
  • EPS2.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)142.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

157.5

Prev. Close

161

Turnover(Lac.)

2.71

Day's High

166.95

Day's Low

155.5

52 Week's High

187.8

52 Week's Low

75.1

Book Value

50.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

142.14

P/E

78.54

EPS

2.05

Divi. Yield

0

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.92%

Institutions: 0.92%

Non-Institutions: 48.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.76

6.76

6.76

6.76

Preference Capital

2.29

0

0

0

Reserves

34.53

20.18

17.57

16.16

Net Worth

43.58

26.94

24.33

22.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.97

6.87

5.35

4.85

yoy growth (%)

-71.32

28.37

10.38

66.37

Raw materials

-1.85

-6.98

-5.25

-4.72

As % of sales

94.17

101.69

98.07

97.51

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.13

-0.1

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.21

0.17

0.57

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.95

-0.21

-0.5

Working capital

-4.42

6.8

-4.82

3.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.32

28.37

10.38

66.37

Op profit growth

-29.87

207.59

-77.03

149.38

EBIT growth

610.15

-74.55

2,050.59

-99.19

Net profit growth

-71.82

415.44

-58.15

-43.34

No Record Found

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhilwara Spinners Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashok Kumar Kothari

Non Executive Director

Anshul Kothari

Non Executive Director

Sushila Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Himanshu Jhamar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shubhangi Janifer

Independent Director

Ms. Chitra Naraniwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhilwara Spinners Ltd

Summary

Engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn, synthetic blended yarn, hosiery yarn and sewing threads, Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is controlled by the Bhilwara Group of Rajasthan. A subsidiary of Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving, it became an independent Company in 1990-91. It exports to countries in Western Europe and East Asia.Bhilwara Spinners came out with a public issue in Apr.93 to part-finance its modernisation and to augment its working capital. A cost overrun of Rs 45 lac, was met through internal accruals.In 1995-96, the company undertook a balancing-cum-modernisation and expansion programme costing Rs 22.78 cr and as a result, 3840 spindles are added. The 4.25 MW Power project was completed in October,1998. he company completed the installation of 3 Autoconers and 8 Two for one twisters. The Scheme of Amalgamation of the Company M/s Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited was effective in view of the order of the Honble High Court of Rajasthan,Jodhpur passed during 2000-01. The Company made a reference to BIFR about accumulated losses resulting in erosion of the Net Worth of the Company.During year 2023, the Company started a New Plant of 60 Looms having Capacity production of 116 lac. Mtr. Denim fabric per year.
Company FAQs

What is the Bhilwara Spinners Ltd share price today?

The Bhilwara Spinners Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹157 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd is ₹142.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd is 78.54 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhilwara Spinners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd is ₹75.1 and ₹187.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd?

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.45%, 3 Years at 36.36%, 1 Year at 106.41%, 6 Month at 31.32%, 3 Month at 4.82% and 1 Month at 16.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.94 %
Institutions - 0.92 %
Public - 48.14 %

