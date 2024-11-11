|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Jan 2025
|2 Jan 2025
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compilance Officer
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Convening of Board Meeting for considering Un Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Result 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve CONVENING OF BOARD MEETING FOR CONSIDERING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30th JUNE 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve FINANCIAL RESULT 31.03.2024 CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT OUT COME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08-02-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter and Nine Month Result 31.12.2023 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI REGULATION 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
