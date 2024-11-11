iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd Board Meeting

149.95
(1.59%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:11:00 AM

Bhilwara Spinner CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compilance Officer
Board Meeting11 Nov 202426 Oct 2024
BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Convening of Board Meeting for considering Un Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Result 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve CONVENING OF BOARD MEETING FOR CONSIDERING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30th JUNE 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202414 May 2024
BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve FINANCIAL RESULT 31.03.2024 CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT OUT COME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08-02-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter and Nine Month Result 31.12.2023 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI REGULATION 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

