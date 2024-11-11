Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compilance Officer

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Convening of Board Meeting for considering Un Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Result 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve CONVENING OF BOARD MEETING FOR CONSIDERING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30th JUNE 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve FINANCIAL RESULT 31.03.2024 CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT OUT COME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024