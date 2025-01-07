Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.97
6.87
5.35
4.85
yoy growth (%)
-71.32
28.37
10.38
66.37
Raw materials
-1.85
-6.98
-5.25
-4.72
As % of sales
94.17
101.69
98.07
97.51
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.13
-0.1
-0.08
As % of sales
6.92
1.92
1.87
1.78
Other costs
-0.44
-0.4
-0.21
-0.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.33
5.96
4.05
19.92
Operating profit
-0.46
-0.65
-0.21
-0.93
OPM
-23.43
-9.58
-4
-19.22
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-0.11
-0.01
Other income
1.69
0.83
0.89
0.96
Profit before tax
1.21
0.17
0.57
0.02
Taxes
-0.23
-0.95
-0.21
-0.5
Tax rate
-18.96
-551.32
-37.58
-2,331.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.98
-0.77
0.35
-0.47
Exceptional items
0.09
4.62
0.38
2.26
Net profit
1.08
3.84
0.74
1.78
yoy growth (%)
-71.82
415.44
-58.15
-43.34
NPM
54.93
55.9
13.92
36.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.