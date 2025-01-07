iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

159
(1.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.97

6.87

5.35

4.85

yoy growth (%)

-71.32

28.37

10.38

66.37

Raw materials

-1.85

-6.98

-5.25

-4.72

As % of sales

94.17

101.69

98.07

97.51

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.13

-0.1

-0.08

As % of sales

6.92

1.92

1.87

1.78

Other costs

-0.44

-0.4

-0.21

-0.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.33

5.96

4.05

19.92

Operating profit

-0.46

-0.65

-0.21

-0.93

OPM

-23.43

-9.58

-4

-19.22

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.01

0

-0.11

-0.01

Other income

1.69

0.83

0.89

0.96

Profit before tax

1.21

0.17

0.57

0.02

Taxes

-0.23

-0.95

-0.21

-0.5

Tax rate

-18.96

-551.32

-37.58

-2,331.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.98

-0.77

0.35

-0.47

Exceptional items

0.09

4.62

0.38

2.26

Net profit

1.08

3.84

0.74

1.78

yoy growth (%)

-71.82

415.44

-58.15

-43.34

NPM

54.93

55.9

13.92

36.73

