Bhilwara Spinners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.21
0.17
0.57
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.95
-0.21
-0.5
Working capital
-4.42
6.8
-4.82
3.73
Other operating items
Operating
-3.43
6.02
-4.46
3.25
Capital expenditure
6.27
0.34
0.99
0.01
Free cash flow
2.83
6.36
-3.47
3.27
Equity raised
30.15
17.52
11.08
7.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-0.98
0.23
0.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.99
22.9
7.84
11.47
