|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2023
|8 Sep 2023
|The 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30 September 2023 at 11:00 AM through VC/OAVM. Herewith enclosing the notice of the 43rd Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Part A of Para A (13) of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary proceedings of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e., 30th September 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)
