Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Board Meeting

0.42
(5.00%)
Jan 30, 2023|03:08:33 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20236 Nov 2023
BHORUKA ALUMINIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the stand alone financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2023. Pursuant to Regulations 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 14th November 2023 inter alia, has considered, approved and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2023. Accordingly, please find enclosed the outcome of the board meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the Standalone Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2023)

