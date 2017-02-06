Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
13.58
13.58
13.58
13.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.06
-6.39
12.91
12.41
Net Worth
10.52
7.19
26.49
25.99
Minority Interest
Debt
235.28
197.45
214.85
130.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
11.63
11.39
Total Liabilities
245.8
204.64
252.97
167.97
Fixed Assets
59.59
64.64
67.65
76.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.02
13.82
13.82
13.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.32
0
5.67
5.97
Networking Capital
164.52
117.38
160.79
62.1
Inventories
69.48
99.03
129.57
100.71
Inventory Days
64.6
214.92
55.46
57.55
Sundry Debtors
115.12
78.23
55.48
50.85
Debtor Days
107.04
169.78
23.74
29.05
Other Current Assets
19.3
19.88
20.59
14.49
Sundry Creditors
-28.68
-20.39
-23.81
-74.77
Creditor Days
26.66
44.25
10.19
42.72
Other Current Liabilities
-10.7
-59.37
-21.04
-29.18
Cash
2.36
8.82
5.04
9.16
Total Assets
245.81
204.66
252.97
167.98
