iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Key Ratios

4.46
(0.00%)
Feb 6, 2017|01:47:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.51

34.6

11.29

Op profit growth

-132.51

66.46

-25.24

EBIT growth

-153.13

77.09

-36.84

Net profit growth

-4,818.34

-106.33

-257.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.56

4.74

3.83

5.71

EBIT margin

-8.63

3.81

2.9

5.11

Net profit margin

-11.87

0.05

-1.25

0.88

RoCE

-7.14

14.29

9.21

RoNW

-32.38

0.43

-6.07

RoA

-2.45

0.05

-0.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.3

0

8.26

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-25.4

-7.92

-15.24

1.16

Book value per share

6.7

26.43

28.98

60.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

36.7

0

2.05

P/CEPS

-0.35

-1.38

-1.4

14.56

P/B

1.34

0.41

0.74

0.28

EV/EBIDTA

-16.3

5.6

6.45

5.14

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.54

21.58

-8.18

-35.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

133.07

24.06

25.76

Inventory days

244.26

56.27

67.39

Creditor days

-66.32

-24.19

-30.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.18

-0.9

-0.67

-1.36

Net debt / equity

27.15

7.62

4.98

4.22

Net debt / op. profit

-15.33

5.52

5.9

4.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-100.13

-89.31

-89.08

-85.37

Employee costs

-2.75

-1.98

-2.22

-2.13

Other costs

-3.67

-3.96

-4.85

-6.77

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.