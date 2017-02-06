Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.51
34.6
11.29
Op profit growth
-132.51
66.46
-25.24
EBIT growth
-153.13
77.09
-36.84
Net profit growth
-4,818.34
-106.33
-257.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.56
4.74
3.83
5.71
EBIT margin
-8.63
3.81
2.9
5.11
Net profit margin
-11.87
0.05
-1.25
0.88
RoCE
-7.14
14.29
9.21
RoNW
-32.38
0.43
-6.07
RoA
-2.45
0.05
-0.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.3
0
8.26
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-25.4
-7.92
-15.24
1.16
Book value per share
6.7
26.43
28.98
60.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
36.7
0
2.05
P/CEPS
-0.35
-1.38
-1.4
14.56
P/B
1.34
0.41
0.74
0.28
EV/EBIDTA
-16.3
5.6
6.45
5.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.54
21.58
-8.18
-35.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
133.07
24.06
25.76
Inventory days
244.26
56.27
67.39
Creditor days
-66.32
-24.19
-30.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.18
-0.9
-0.67
-1.36
Net debt / equity
27.15
7.62
4.98
4.22
Net debt / op. profit
-15.33
5.52
5.9
4.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-100.13
-89.31
-89.08
-85.37
Employee costs
-2.75
-1.98
-2.22
-2.13
Other costs
-3.67
-3.96
-4.85
-6.77
