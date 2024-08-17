iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Share Price

4.46
(0.00%)
Feb 6, 2017|01:47:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

4.46

Prev. Close

4.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

4.46

Day's Low

4.46

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:17 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 29.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Sep-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

13.58

13.58

13.58

13.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.06

-6.39

12.91

12.41

Net Worth

10.52

7.19

26.49

25.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Sep-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

392.51

168.17

852.73

638.7

yoy growth (%)

133.39

-80.27

33.51

21

Raw materials

-389.09

-170.3

-767.63

-573.16

As % of sales

99.12

101.26

90.02

89.73

Employee costs

-5.3

-3.71

-15.42

-12.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Sep-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-19.1

-25.25

-3.77

-3.46

Depreciation

-5.22

-3.04

-8.17

-5.97

Tax paid

9.31

5.96

-0.73

1.25

Working capital

40.9

-39.63

94.69

-7.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Sep-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

133.39

-80.27

33.51

21

Op profit growth

29.89

-129.66

45.44

-3.07

EBIT growth

38.67

-145.91

45.44

-13.97

Net profit growth

-117.25

-3,974.36

-122.55

-167.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

541.15

428.45

328.42

321.76

Excise Duty

45.72

47.11

34.43

33.34

Net Sales

495.42

381.35

293.98

288.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.55

1.05

1.33

1.59

View Annually Results

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

AJAY KUMAR BHUWALKA

Director

ANKIT BHUWALKA

Director

SURESH KUMAR BHUWALKA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 18 Aug.81, Bhuwalka Steel Industries went public in 1987. The company belongs to the Bhuwalka group, promoted by S K Bhuwalka. Engaged in steel rolling, it manufactures the BIS and Tiscon brands of rolled steel products, plain and cold twisted de-formed bars (inst. cap. : 70,000 tpa). It is one of the major conversion agents for TISCO, SAIL and the Visakhapatanam Steel plant, which supply steel billets for conversion into cold twisted bars / rods according to company specifications. It came out with a rights issue in Jan.92 to finance a modernisation programme. The company started work on two new rolling mill projects at Wadi near Bombay (cap. : 40,000 tpa) and Kanchipuram near Chennai (15,000 tpa). It has modernised its rolling facilities in Bangalore, raising the capacity to 84,000 tpa.During 1998-99, The company has taken up the modernisation and expansion of its Wada unit, which was completed on December 1999. The company has also set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Srilanka for manufacture of 25,000 TPA of Billets and the rolled steel products at Madampe near Colombo in Srilanka. The project went into stream on July 2000 was doing well.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.