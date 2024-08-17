Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹4.46
Prev. Close₹4.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹4.46
Day's Low₹4.46
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
13.58
13.58
13.58
13.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.06
-6.39
12.91
12.41
Net Worth
10.52
7.19
26.49
25.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
392.51
168.17
852.73
638.7
yoy growth (%)
133.39
-80.27
33.51
21
Raw materials
-389.09
-170.3
-767.63
-573.16
As % of sales
99.12
101.26
90.02
89.73
Employee costs
-5.3
-3.71
-15.42
-12.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-19.1
-25.25
-3.77
-3.46
Depreciation
-5.22
-3.04
-8.17
-5.97
Tax paid
9.31
5.96
-0.73
1.25
Working capital
40.9
-39.63
94.69
-7.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
133.39
-80.27
33.51
21
Op profit growth
29.89
-129.66
45.44
-3.07
EBIT growth
38.67
-145.91
45.44
-13.97
Net profit growth
-117.25
-3,974.36
-122.55
-167.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
541.15
428.45
328.42
321.76
Excise Duty
45.72
47.11
34.43
33.34
Net Sales
495.42
381.35
293.98
288.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.55
1.05
1.33
1.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
AJAY KUMAR BHUWALKA
Director
ANKIT BHUWALKA
Director
SURESH KUMAR BHUWALKA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 18 Aug.81, Bhuwalka Steel Industries went public in 1987. The company belongs to the Bhuwalka group, promoted by S K Bhuwalka. Engaged in steel rolling, it manufactures the BIS and Tiscon brands of rolled steel products, plain and cold twisted de-formed bars (inst. cap. : 70,000 tpa). It is one of the major conversion agents for TISCO, SAIL and the Visakhapatanam Steel plant, which supply steel billets for conversion into cold twisted bars / rods according to company specifications. It came out with a rights issue in Jan.92 to finance a modernisation programme. The company started work on two new rolling mill projects at Wadi near Bombay (cap. : 40,000 tpa) and Kanchipuram near Chennai (15,000 tpa). It has modernised its rolling facilities in Bangalore, raising the capacity to 84,000 tpa.During 1998-99, The company has taken up the modernisation and expansion of its Wada unit, which was completed on December 1999. The company has also set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Srilanka for manufacture of 25,000 TPA of Billets and the rolled steel products at Madampe near Colombo in Srilanka. The project went into stream on July 2000 was doing well.
