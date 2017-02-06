Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-19.1
-25.25
-3.77
-3.46
Depreciation
-5.22
-3.04
-8.17
-5.97
Tax paid
9.31
5.96
-0.73
1.25
Working capital
40.9
-39.63
94.69
-7.39
Other operating items
Operating
25.88
-61.96
82
-15.58
Capital expenditure
0.17
-0.18
-1.88
6.48
Free cash flow
26.05
-62.15
80.12
-9.09
Equity raised
-8.77
29.81
28.82
43.6
Investing
-3.8
0
0
0
Financing
137.79
85.24
164.72
72.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
151.26
52.89
273.66
106.84
No Record Found
