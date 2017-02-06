iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.46
(0.00%)
Feb 6, 2017|01:47:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Sep-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-19.1

-25.25

-3.77

-3.46

Depreciation

-5.22

-3.04

-8.17

-5.97

Tax paid

9.31

5.96

-0.73

1.25

Working capital

40.9

-39.63

94.69

-7.39

Other operating items

Operating

25.88

-61.96

82

-15.58

Capital expenditure

0.17

-0.18

-1.88

6.48

Free cash flow

26.05

-62.15

80.12

-9.09

Equity raised

-8.77

29.81

28.82

43.6

Investing

-3.8

0

0

0

Financing

137.79

85.24

164.72

72.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

151.26

52.89

273.66

106.84

Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.