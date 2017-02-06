Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
392.51
168.17
852.73
638.7
yoy growth (%)
133.39
-80.27
33.51
21
Raw materials
-389.09
-170.3
-767.63
-573.16
As % of sales
99.12
101.26
90.02
89.73
Employee costs
-5.3
-3.71
-15.42
-12.38
As % of sales
1.35
2.21
1.8
1.93
Other costs
-12.27
-5.05
-32.9
-27.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.12
3
3.85
4.36
Operating profit
-14.16
-10.9
36.77
25.28
OPM
-3.6
-6.48
4.31
3.95
Depreciation
-5.22
-3.04
-8.17
-5.97
Interest expense
-0.05
-11.51
-33.69
-24.03
Other income
0.33
0.2
1.32
1.26
Profit before tax
-19.1
-25.25
-3.77
-3.46
Taxes
9.31
5.96
-0.73
1.25
Tax rate
-48.76
-23.6
19.49
-36.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.79
-19.29
-4.51
-2.2
Exceptional items
13.11
0
5.01
0
Net profit
3.32
-19.29
0.49
-2.2
yoy growth (%)
-117.25
-3,974.36
-122.55
-167.16
NPM
0.84
-11.47
0.05
-0.34
