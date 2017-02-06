iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.46
(0.00%)
Feb 6, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Sep-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

392.51

168.17

852.73

638.7

yoy growth (%)

133.39

-80.27

33.51

21

Raw materials

-389.09

-170.3

-767.63

-573.16

As % of sales

99.12

101.26

90.02

89.73

Employee costs

-5.3

-3.71

-15.42

-12.38

As % of sales

1.35

2.21

1.8

1.93

Other costs

-12.27

-5.05

-32.9

-27.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.12

3

3.85

4.36

Operating profit

-14.16

-10.9

36.77

25.28

OPM

-3.6

-6.48

4.31

3.95

Depreciation

-5.22

-3.04

-8.17

-5.97

Interest expense

-0.05

-11.51

-33.69

-24.03

Other income

0.33

0.2

1.32

1.26

Profit before tax

-19.1

-25.25

-3.77

-3.46

Taxes

9.31

5.96

-0.73

1.25

Tax rate

-48.76

-23.6

19.49

-36.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.79

-19.29

-4.51

-2.2

Exceptional items

13.11

0

5.01

0

Net profit

3.32

-19.29

0.49

-2.2

yoy growth (%)

-117.25

-3,974.36

-122.55

-167.16

NPM

0.84

-11.47

0.05

-0.34

