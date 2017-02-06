To The Members of

M/S. BHUWALKA STEEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BHUWALKA STEEL INDUSTRIES

LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance

Sheet as at 31st March, 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIALSTATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies ( Accounts ) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2015, its Loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to:

1. Note 23 Sl No.7 (i) Other disclosure in respect of Finance cost not recognized in the books by the company for Rs.42,24,11,280/- in view of representation by management that they have disputed on account of unilateral withdrawal of CDR Package by the Banks.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies ( Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ( "the Order") issued by the Central

Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c ) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(e) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 23 serial number 01(iii) and serial number 07 to the financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

for ASR Associates

Chartered Accountants

(CA A. S. Rafiq )

Proprietor

Membership No.204646

FRN No. 8877S

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) Some of the fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(ii) In respect of its inventories:

(a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. Based on information, explanation and necessary documents pertaining to inventory like Excise Inventory registers, Physical verification report conducted by management and other supporting documents provided to us, we report that the management has conducted physical verification of Inventory at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services, and during the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weakness in such internal control system.

(v ) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii)According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, except as mentioned in table below including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service

Tax, Wealth Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

Sl.No Particulars Amount ( Rs.) 1 EPF 4138183 2 ESI 1216929 3 TDS a) TDS CONTRACT 1049217 b) TDS ON SALARY 368090 c ) TDS ON RENT 541374 d) TDS ON PROF. & CONST. 1651896 e) TDS ON INTEREST 3194553 f) TDS ON Commission or Brokarage 15395 g) TCS ON Scrap 44243 4 SERVICE TAX Payable on GTA and Others 3001582 5 VAT 8930825 6 Profession Tax 358500 Total Rs. 24510787

(a) There were undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2015 for a period of more than six months.

Nature of dues Period pertaining to Amount Rs. Due date Date of payment Nos. of days delayed TDS Apr-13 28415 5/7/2013 Pending 693 TDS May-13 58797 6/7/2013 Pending 662 TDS Jun-13 89936 7/7/2013 Pending 632 TDS Jul-13 86793 8/7/2013 Pending 601 TDS Aug-13 60224 9/7/2013 Pending 570 TDS Sep-13 71231 10/7/2013 Pending 540 TDS Oct-13 72516 11/7/2013 Pending 509 TDS Nov-13 144073 12/7/2013 Pending 479 TDS Dec-13 1082579 1/7/2014 Pending 448 TDS Jan-14 159679 2/7/2014 Pending 417 TDS Feb-14 77649 3/7/2014 Pending 389 TDS Mar-14 634670 4/7/2014 Pending 358 TDS Apr-14 101399 5/7/2014 Pending 328 TDS May-14 117374 6/7/2014 Pending 297 TDS Jun-14 175676 7/7/2014 Pending 267 TDS Jul-14 151057 8/7/2014 Pending 236 TDS Aug-14 230919 9/7/2014 Pending 205 Service Tax Mar-14 625158 4/5/2014 Pending 360 Service Tax Apr-14 6251 5/5/2014 Pending 330 Service Tax May-14 130049 6/5/2014 Pending 299 Service Tax Jun-14 150798 7/5/2014 Pending 269 Service Tax Jul-14 134817 8/5/2014 Pending 238 Service Tax Aug-14 161851 9/5/2014 Pending 207 EPF Sep-13 129291 10/15/2013 Pending 532 EPF Oct-13 129926 11/15/2013 Pending 501 EPF Nov-13 130368 12/15/2013 Pending 471 EPF Dec-13 331074 1/15/2014 Pending 440 EPF Jan-14 260505 2/15/2014 Pending 409 EPF Feb-14 258877 3/15/2014 Pending 381 EPF Mar-14 244953 4/15/2014 Pending 350 EPF Apr-14 228728 5/15/2014 Pending 320 EPF May-14 232330 6/15/2014 Pending 289 EPF Jun-14 111297 7/15/2014 Pending 259 EPF Jul-14 210863 8/15/2014 Pending 228 EPF Aug-14 204566 9/15/2014 Pending 197 ESI Oct-13 80407 11/20/2013 Pending 496 ESI Nov-13 82339 12/20/2013 Pending 466 ESI Dec-13 75253 1/20/2014 Pending 435 ESI Jan-14 78675 2/20/2014 Pending 404 ESI Feb-14 81000 3/20/2014 Pending 376 ESI Mar-14 80000 4/20/2014 Pending 345 ESI Apr-14 80530 5/20/2014 Pending 315 ESI May-14 82117 6/20/2014 Pending 284 ESI Jun-14 83118 7/20/2014 Pending 254 ESI Jul-14 84036 8/20/2014 Pending 223 ESI Aug-14 84036 9/20/2014 Pending 192 Profession Tax Mar-14 120475 4/20/2014 Pending 345 Profession Tax Apr-14 23425 5/20/2014 Pending 315 Profession Tax May-14 22400 6/20/2014 Pending 284 Profession Tax Jun-14 20300 7/20/2014 Pending 254 Profession Tax Jul-14 18575 8/20/2014 Pending 223 Profession Tax Aug-14 17575 9/20/2014 Pending 192 KVAT Mar-14 148551 5/20/2014 Pending 315 Total Rs. 8287501

(c ) Details of dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and Cess which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2015 on account of disputes are given below :-

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Amount (Rs.in lakhs) 1 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty and service tax Commissioner of Central Excise ( Appeals) CESTAT, High Court, Supreme Court 885.12 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax ( Appeals), ITAT 116.70

(d) The Company has been regular in transferring amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and Rules made thereunder within time.

(viii) The Company have accumulated losses at the end of the financial year is Rs 1004.29Lakhs and the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 76.69Lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year for Rs. 2221.26Lacs.

Due to losses the Net Worth of the company has eroded by more than 50% (without giving effect to the observation in Note 23 (7)(i)). The company has already filed Form C with BIFR.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks as mentioned in Note 23 (7)(ii).

(x ) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the guarantees given by the Company for loans taken by others from banks and financial institutions are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application.

(xii) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.