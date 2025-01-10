Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.21
90.21
90.25
90.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-145.95
-153.4
-165.58
-173.85
Net Worth
-55.74
-63.19
-75.33
-83.6
Minority Interest
Debt
118.88
135.81
118.94
121.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
63.14
72.62
43.61
37.67
Fixed Assets
56.41
58.91
61.37
44.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.22
10.82
-21.24
-7.86
Inventories
88.02
64.16
42.47
2.96
Inventory Days
48.91
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
2.44
Debtor Days
40.32
Other Current Assets
34.16
38.33
35.83
13.69
Sundry Creditors
-100.1
-69.15
-84.93
-14.06
Creditor Days
232.34
Other Current Liabilities
-18.85
-22.52
-14.61
-12.89
Cash
3.51
2.88
3.47
0.98
Total Assets
63.15
72.61
43.6
37.67
