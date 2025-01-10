iifl-logo-icon 1
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd Balance Sheet

16.19
(-1.70%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.21

90.21

90.25

90.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-145.95

-153.4

-165.58

-173.85

Net Worth

-55.74

-63.19

-75.33

-83.6

Minority Interest

Debt

118.88

135.81

118.94

121.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

63.14

72.62

43.61

37.67

Fixed Assets

56.41

58.91

61.37

44.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.22

10.82

-21.24

-7.86

Inventories

88.02

64.16

42.47

2.96

Inventory Days

48.91

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

2.44

Debtor Days

40.32

Other Current Assets

34.16

38.33

35.83

13.69

Sundry Creditors

-100.1

-69.15

-84.93

-14.06

Creditor Days

232.34

Other Current Liabilities

-18.85

-22.52

-14.61

-12.89

Cash

3.51

2.88

3.47

0.98

Total Assets

63.15

72.61

43.6

37.67

Bihar Sponge : related Articles

No Record Found

