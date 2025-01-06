Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.33
-0.84
-0.68
-5.16
Depreciation
-2.92
-3.29
-4.31
-4.34
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
40.86
5.61
3.47
-31.46
Other operating items
Operating
42.27
1.47
-1.52
-40.97
Capital expenditure
-0.22
-0.27
-0.51
-0.18
Free cash flow
42.04
1.2
-2.04
-41.15
Equity raised
-355.62
-353.86
-353.5
-345.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
149.43
122.32
123.25
99.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-164.14
-230.33
-232.3
-287.2
