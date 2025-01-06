iifl-logo-icon 1
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.3
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd

Bihar Sponge FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.33

-0.84

-0.68

-5.16

Depreciation

-2.92

-3.29

-4.31

-4.34

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

40.86

5.61

3.47

-31.46

Other operating items

Operating

42.27

1.47

-1.52

-40.97

Capital expenditure

-0.22

-0.27

-0.51

-0.18

Free cash flow

42.04

1.2

-2.04

-41.15

Equity raised

-355.62

-353.86

-353.5

-345.97

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

149.43

122.32

123.25

99.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-164.14

-230.33

-232.3

-287.2

