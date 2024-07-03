Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹17.7
Prev. Close₹17.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.74
Day's High₹17.7
Day's Low₹16.41
52 Week's High₹26.77
52 Week's Low₹10.28
Book Value₹-10.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)150.91
P/E14.39
EPS1.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.21
90.21
90.25
90.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-145.95
-153.4
-165.58
-173.85
Net Worth
-55.74
-63.19
-75.33
-83.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.08
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-12.77
0
-0.02
0
As % of sales
57.84
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.66
-1.74
-1.93
-1.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.33
-0.84
-0.68
-5.16
Depreciation
-2.92
-3.29
-4.31
-4.34
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
40.86
5.61
3.47
-31.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-255.71
12.58
11.47
-26.12
EBIT growth
-651.92
185.72
-94.2
-12.55
Net profit growth
-579.58
573.18
-96.74
-35.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & President
Umesh K Modi
Non Executive Director
Abhishek Modi
Non Executive Director
Jayesh Modi
Non Executive Director
Kum Kum Modi
Non Executive Director
Anirudh modi
Independent Director
Vijay K Modi
Independent Director
Asha Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vimal Prasad Gupta
Whole-time Director
Aditya Kumar Modi
Independent Director
Salil Seth
Independent Director
AJAY KUMAR AGGARWAL
Independent Director
Pramod Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Adhish Sharma
Independent Director
Rohit Chawdhary
Independent Director
Mohi Kumari
Reports by Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd
Summary
Incorporated at Patna, Bihar, on 16 April, 1982, Bihar Sponge Iron Limited is an Indo-German venture, promoted in the joint sector by Modi Industries, Modi Rubber and their associates, along with the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (BSIDC) and Lurgi, Germany. It is the first merchant sponge iron plant in India. The plant is located in Saraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand.The company produces sponge iron from iron ore (inst. cap. : 1,50,000 tpa). Sponge iron is used as a raw material for making steel in electric arc furnaces and induction furnaces, substituting and supplementing indigenous and imported scrap.. It has a technical collaboration with Lurgi, Germany, for technical know-how.The Plant started commercial operations in 1989. In Aug.90, the Company came out with a rights issue. The Companys net worth eroded more than 50% from the peak during the last four financial years, as a result, it was referred to BIFR and was declared sick. IFCI was appointed as the operating agency, for preparing a rehabilitation scheme.The company is putting up a Captive Power Generating Unit, which will utilise the Coal Fines generated from the operations. The commissioning date of the plant has been changed from April 2001 to March 2002. It also commissioned 5 MW Captive Power Plant in 2002-03.
The Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd is ₹150.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd is 14.39 and -1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd is ₹10.28 and ₹26.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.18%, 3 Years at 15.82%, 1 Year at 63.83%, 6 Month at -1.55%, 3 Month at -17.29% and 1 Month at 14.36%.
