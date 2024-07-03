iifl-logo-icon 1
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd Share Price

16.73
(-2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:48:00 PM

  • Open17.7
  • Day's High17.7
  • 52 Wk High26.77
  • Prev. Close17.12
  • Day's Low16.41
  • 52 Wk Low 10.28
  • Turnover (lac)2.74
  • P/E14.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-10.16
  • EPS1.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)150.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

17.7

Prev. Close

17.12

Turnover(Lac.)

2.74

Day's High

17.7

Day's Low

16.41

52 Week's High

26.77

52 Week's Low

10.28

Book Value

-10.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

150.91

P/E

14.39

EPS

1.19

Divi. Yield

0

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.41%

Foreign: 4.40%

Indian: 64.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 30.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.21

90.21

90.25

90.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-145.95

-153.4

-165.58

-173.85

Net Worth

-55.74

-63.19

-75.33

-83.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.08

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-12.77

0

-0.02

0

As % of sales

57.84

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.66

-1.74

-1.93

-1.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.33

-0.84

-0.68

-5.16

Depreciation

-2.92

-3.29

-4.31

-4.34

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

40.86

5.61

3.47

-31.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-255.71

12.58

11.47

-26.12

EBIT growth

-651.92

185.72

-94.2

-12.55

Net profit growth

-579.58

573.18

-96.74

-35.85

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & President

Umesh K Modi

Non Executive Director

Abhishek Modi

Non Executive Director

Jayesh Modi

Non Executive Director

Kum Kum Modi

Non Executive Director

Anirudh modi

Independent Director

Vijay K Modi

Independent Director

Asha Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vimal Prasad Gupta

Whole-time Director

Aditya Kumar Modi

Independent Director

Salil Seth

Independent Director

AJAY KUMAR AGGARWAL

Independent Director

Pramod Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Adhish Sharma

Independent Director

Rohit Chawdhary

Independent Director

Mohi Kumari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd

Summary

Incorporated at Patna, Bihar, on 16 April, 1982, Bihar Sponge Iron Limited is an Indo-German venture, promoted in the joint sector by Modi Industries, Modi Rubber and their associates, along with the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (BSIDC) and Lurgi, Germany. It is the first merchant sponge iron plant in India. The plant is located in Saraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand.The company produces sponge iron from iron ore (inst. cap. : 1,50,000 tpa). Sponge iron is used as a raw material for making steel in electric arc furnaces and induction furnaces, substituting and supplementing indigenous and imported scrap.. It has a technical collaboration with Lurgi, Germany, for technical know-how.The Plant started commercial operations in 1989. In Aug.90, the Company came out with a rights issue. The Companys net worth eroded more than 50% from the peak during the last four financial years, as a result, it was referred to BIFR and was declared sick. IFCI was appointed as the operating agency, for preparing a rehabilitation scheme.The company is putting up a Captive Power Generating Unit, which will utilise the Coal Fines generated from the operations. The commissioning date of the plant has been changed from April 2001 to March 2002. It also commissioned 5 MW Captive Power Plant in 2002-03.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd share price today?

The Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd is ₹150.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd is 14.39 and -1.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd is ₹10.28 and ₹26.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd?

Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.18%, 3 Years at 15.82%, 1 Year at 63.83%, 6 Month at -1.55%, 3 Month at -17.29% and 1 Month at 14.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.23 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 30.70 %

