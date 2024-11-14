Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BIHAR SPONGE IRON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 26-08-2024 containing additional details as per SEBI Circular 13-07-2023 in respect of Resignation of Independent Director, while the same has been already updated Resignation of Director section on same day. Read less.. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, 26th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

BIHAR SPONGE IRON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended 30-06-2024 and outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-08-2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

BIHAR SPONGE IRON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. RESULTS MARCH, 2024 OUTCOME & RESULTS MARCH, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27-05-2024 & Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024