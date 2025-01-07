iifl-logo-icon 1
Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.49
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:00:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.08

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-12.77

0

-0.02

0

As % of sales

57.84

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.66

-1.74

-1.93

-1.66

As % of sales

7.52

0

0

0

Other costs

-2.34

-1.65

-1.05

-1.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.63

0

0

0

Operating profit

5.29

-3.4

-3.02

-2.71

OPM

23.99

0

0

0

Depreciation

-2.92

-3.29

-4.31

-4.34

Interest expense

-0.24

0

-0.39

-0.14

Other income

2.2

5.86

7.04

2.04

Profit before tax

4.33

-0.84

-0.68

-5.16

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.33

-0.84

-0.68

-5.16

Exceptional items

-0.37

0.01

0.56

1.39

Net profit

3.96

-0.82

-0.12

-3.76

yoy growth (%)

-579.58

573.18

-96.74

-35.85

NPM

17.93

0

0

0

