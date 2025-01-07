Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.08
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-12.77
0
-0.02
0
As % of sales
57.84
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.66
-1.74
-1.93
-1.66
As % of sales
7.52
0
0
0
Other costs
-2.34
-1.65
-1.05
-1.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.63
0
0
0
Operating profit
5.29
-3.4
-3.02
-2.71
OPM
23.99
0
0
0
Depreciation
-2.92
-3.29
-4.31
-4.34
Interest expense
-0.24
0
-0.39
-0.14
Other income
2.2
5.86
7.04
2.04
Profit before tax
4.33
-0.84
-0.68
-5.16
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.33
-0.84
-0.68
-5.16
Exceptional items
-0.37
0.01
0.56
1.39
Net profit
3.96
-0.82
-0.12
-3.76
yoy growth (%)
-579.58
573.18
-96.74
-35.85
NPM
17.93
0
0
0
