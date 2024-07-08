Binny Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.16
11.16
11.16
11.16
Preference Capital
0
0
117.22
117.22
Reserves
414.37
355.09
321.58
301.3
Net Worth
425.53
366.25
449.96
429.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0.76
0.84
148.82
221.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.11
0.13
2.33
Total Liabilities
426.29
367.2
598.91
653.38
Fixed Assets
32.7
2.25
1.39
1.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.9
0.79
0.56
0.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.8
0
0
0
Networking Capital
379.7
359.24
591.32
644.14
Inventories
540.61
287.4
294.29
297.57
Inventory Days
3,658.54
2,663.99
Sundry Debtors
3.66
0.81
1.04
1.77
Debtor Days
12.92
15.84
Other Current Assets
339.77
598.95
869.8
835.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.42
-0.43
-0.73
-6.66
Creditor Days
9.07
59.62
Other Current Liabilities
-503.92
-527.49
-573.08
-483.69
Cash
11.21
4.91
5.62
7.35
Total Assets
426.31
367.19
598.89
653.37
