Binny Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.56
37.65
33.53
415.4
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.19
-0.2
-0.19
Tax paid
-12.28
-55.46
-26.99
-135.78
Working capital
56.38
260.54
135.32
-118.75
Other operating items
Operating
76.41
242.53
141.65
160.66
Capital expenditure
0.07
0.15
-0.21
0.24
Free cash flow
76.49
242.68
141.44
160.9
Equity raised
602.6
630.82
691.55
-29.8
Investing
0.25
0.25
-1.5
1.52
Financing
-72.55
-21.45
28.32
193.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
606.79
852.3
859.81
326.56
