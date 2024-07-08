iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Binny Ltd Cash Flow Statement

140.95
(-2.79%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Binny Ltd

Binny FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.56

37.65

33.53

415.4

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.19

-0.2

-0.19

Tax paid

-12.28

-55.46

-26.99

-135.78

Working capital

56.38

260.54

135.32

-118.75

Other operating items

Operating

76.41

242.53

141.65

160.66

Capital expenditure

0.07

0.15

-0.21

0.24

Free cash flow

76.49

242.68

141.44

160.9

Equity raised

602.6

630.82

691.55

-29.8

Investing

0.25

0.25

-1.5

1.52

Financing

-72.55

-21.45

28.32

193.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

606.79

852.3

859.81

326.56

Binny : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Binny Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.