Binny Ltd Share Price

140.95
(-2.79%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open138
  • Day's High152.25
  • 52 Wk High308
  • Prev. Close145
  • Day's Low138
  • 52 Wk Low 135.05
  • Turnover (lac)11.74
  • P/E13.81
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value197.48
  • EPS10.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)314.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Binny Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

138

Prev. Close

145

Turnover(Lac.)

11.74

Day's High

152.25

Day's Low

138

52 Week's High

308

52 Week's Low

135.05

Book Value

197.48

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

314.6

P/E

13.81

EPS

10.21

Divi. Yield

0

Binny Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Nov, 2023

arrow

29 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Binny Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Binny Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:16 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.20%

Non-Promoter- 2.01%

Institutions: 2.01%

Non-Institutions: 41.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Binny Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11.16

11.16

11.16

11.16

Preference Capital

0

0

117.22

117.22

Reserves

414.37

355.09

321.58

301.3

Net Worth

425.53

366.25

449.96

429.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.36

40.77

45.92

455.31

yoy growth (%)

-27.98

-11.22

-89.91

10,05,010.37

Raw materials

-3.27

-1.23

-0.45

-0.65

As % of sales

11.15

3.01

0.98

0.14

Employee costs

-1.78

-1.78

-1.77

-1.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.56

37.65

33.53

415.4

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.19

-0.2

-0.19

Tax paid

-12.28

-55.46

-26.99

-135.78

Working capital

56.38

260.54

135.32

-118.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.98

-11.22

-89.91

10,05,010.37

Op profit growth

-43.55

-17.41

-90.29

-7,986.07

EBIT growth

-19.86

35.32

-87.14

-11,612.35

Net profit growth

-213.81

-372.43

-97.65

-3,305.01

No Record Found

Binny Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

830.85

190.562,05,661.273.790.6405.32117.41

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,925.35

87.0681,341.39491.320189.47378.06

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,718.25

304.6568,878.0519.20.1397.1170.49

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,788.65

40.565,035.71459.280.221,173.97357.84

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

3,361.6

213.1660,080.21960.15118.23283.06

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Binny Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

S Jagadeesan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K.Senthilkumar

Director (Finance) & CFO

T. Krishnamurthy

Independent Director

DURAI RAJA

Managing Director

Arvind Nandagopal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Binny Ltd

Summary

Binny Ltd was incorporated on June 30, 1969. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development. Prior to this, it was into textiles, engineering, services, shipping, travel, etc. The major promoter of BL is the Rs 16-bln ETA-Ascon, Dubai, which is forging a major thrust on the export front as part of a restructuring plan designed to take over one of the oldest textile companies. The Dynamix group joined hands with BL in Sep.94. The Dynamix group consists of Metro Shoes, ETA-Ascon, Conwood, Hiranandani Constructions and Indo-Saigon. BL was sanctioned a rehabilitation scheme by the BIFR in Aug.94. The scheme envisages restructuring the company by hiving off its engineering division and process-house into two separate companies and modernising the textile division with labour rationalisation.As a part of the modernisation efforts of the B & C Mills at Perambur, the company already installed 120 Nos Rapier Looms and further imported 50 NosAir Jet Looms, 20 High Speed Card, 17000 spindles of Rieter Machines with Link Corners. Due to unprecedented rain in mid of June96 the company suffered heavly on part of extensive damage to the plant & Machinery and substantial loss of stock of raw material, semi-finished and finished goods. Consequently the operation of the mills was suspended from June96. The matter is still under dispute about re-opening of the mills. As a part of modernisation plan machinery consisting of 90 Nos. of Picanol PGW Rapier Shuttleless we
Company FAQs

What is the Binny Ltd share price today?

The Binny Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹140.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Binny Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Binny Ltd is ₹314.60 Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Binny Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Binny Ltd is 13.81 and 0.71 as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Binny Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Binny Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Binny Ltd is ₹135.05 and ₹308 as of 08 Jul ‘24

What is the CAGR of Binny Ltd?

Binny Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.47%, 3 Years at -5.45%, 1 Year at -43.96%, 6 Month at -27.88%, 3 Month at -9.76% and 1 Month at -8.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Binny Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Binny Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.20 %
Institutions - 2.01 %
Public - 41.79 %

