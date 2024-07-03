SectorRealty
Open₹138
Prev. Close₹145
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.74
Day's High₹152.25
Day's Low₹138
52 Week's High₹308
52 Week's Low₹135.05
Book Value₹197.48
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)314.6
P/E13.81
EPS10.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.16
11.16
11.16
11.16
Preference Capital
0
0
117.22
117.22
Reserves
414.37
355.09
321.58
301.3
Net Worth
425.53
366.25
449.96
429.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.36
40.77
45.92
455.31
yoy growth (%)
-27.98
-11.22
-89.91
10,05,010.37
Raw materials
-3.27
-1.23
-0.45
-0.65
As % of sales
11.15
3.01
0.98
0.14
Employee costs
-1.78
-1.78
-1.77
-1.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.56
37.65
33.53
415.4
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.19
-0.2
-0.19
Tax paid
-12.28
-55.46
-26.99
-135.78
Working capital
56.38
260.54
135.32
-118.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.98
-11.22
-89.91
10,05,010.37
Op profit growth
-43.55
-17.41
-90.29
-7,986.07
EBIT growth
-19.86
35.32
-87.14
-11,612.35
Net profit growth
-213.81
-372.43
-97.65
-3,305.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
830.85
|190.56
|2,05,661.27
|3.79
|0.6
|405.32
|117.41
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,925.35
|87.06
|81,341.39
|491.32
|0
|189.47
|378.06
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,718.25
|304.65
|68,878.05
|19.2
|0.1
|397.1
|170.49
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,788.65
|40.5
|65,035.71
|459.28
|0.22
|1,173.97
|357.84
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
3,361.6
|213.16
|60,080.21
|96
|0.15
|118.23
|283.06
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
S Jagadeesan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K.Senthilkumar
Director (Finance) & CFO
T. Krishnamurthy
Independent Director
DURAI RAJA
Managing Director
Arvind Nandagopal
Reports by Binny Ltd
Summary
Binny Ltd was incorporated on June 30, 1969. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development. Prior to this, it was into textiles, engineering, services, shipping, travel, etc. The major promoter of BL is the Rs 16-bln ETA-Ascon, Dubai, which is forging a major thrust on the export front as part of a restructuring plan designed to take over one of the oldest textile companies. The Dynamix group joined hands with BL in Sep.94. The Dynamix group consists of Metro Shoes, ETA-Ascon, Conwood, Hiranandani Constructions and Indo-Saigon. BL was sanctioned a rehabilitation scheme by the BIFR in Aug.94. The scheme envisages restructuring the company by hiving off its engineering division and process-house into two separate companies and modernising the textile division with labour rationalisation.As a part of the modernisation efforts of the B & C Mills at Perambur, the company already installed 120 Nos Rapier Looms and further imported 50 NosAir Jet Looms, 20 High Speed Card, 17000 spindles of Rieter Machines with Link Corners. Due to unprecedented rain in mid of June96 the company suffered heavly on part of extensive damage to the plant & Machinery and substantial loss of stock of raw material, semi-finished and finished goods. Consequently the operation of the mills was suspended from June96. The matter is still under dispute about re-opening of the mills. As a part of modernisation plan machinery consisting of 90 Nos. of Picanol PGW Rapier Shuttleless we
Read More
The Binny Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹140.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Binny Ltd is ₹314.60 Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Binny Ltd is 13.81 and 0.71 as of 08 Jul ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Binny Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Binny Ltd is ₹135.05 and ₹308 as of 08 Jul ‘24
Binny Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.47%, 3 Years at -5.45%, 1 Year at -43.96%, 6 Month at -27.88%, 3 Month at -9.76% and 1 Month at -8.12%.
