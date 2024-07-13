|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Board also decided to convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders on Monday, 29Jul24 at 11.00 am through video conferencing for: EGM notice attached please (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.07.2024) Madras High Court order on EGM of shareholders scheduled on 29Jul24 EGM proceedings (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) EGM Scrutiniser Report attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)
|EGM
|10 Jun 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 10th June,2024 have considered and approved the business as per attachment. Requesting BSE to take note of the same. Mr M Nandagopal, Chairman & Managing Director of Binny Ltd has made this alert to all shareholders of Binny Ltd for the upcoming EGM of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024) The Honble High Court of Madras vide its Order dt.3.7.2024 has decided on the jurisdiction issue and opined that Honble NCLT is the appropriate forum to test the validity of the Board Meeting events of 30th April 2024. In view of the Order passed, the EGM dt.5.7.2024 for appointment of Shri Arvind Nandagopal stands cancelled and the fresh date will be announced after following due procedure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)
|EGM
|11 Sep 2023
|29 Sep 2023
|EGM 29/09/2023 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2023) Newspaper advertisment on EGM Notice and E-voting Information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.09.2023) Proceedings of the EGM held on 29th September 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/09/2023)
