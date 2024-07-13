The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 10th June,2024 have considered and approved the business as per attachment. Requesting BSE to take note of the same. Mr M Nandagopal, Chairman & Managing Director of Binny Ltd has made this alert to all shareholders of Binny Ltd for the upcoming EGM of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024) The Honble High Court of Madras vide its Order dt.3.7.2024 has decided on the jurisdiction issue and opined that Honble NCLT is the appropriate forum to test the validity of the Board Meeting events of 30th April 2024. In view of the Order passed, the EGM dt.5.7.2024 for appointment of Shri Arvind Nandagopal stands cancelled and the fresh date will be announced after following due procedure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)