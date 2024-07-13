iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Binny Ltd EGM

140.95
(-2.79%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Binny CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Board also decided to convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders on Monday, 29Jul24 at 11.00 am through video conferencing for: EGM notice attached please (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.07.2024) Madras High Court order on EGM of shareholders scheduled on 29Jul24 EGM proceedings (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) EGM Scrutiniser Report attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)
EGM10 Jun 20245 Jul 2024
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 10th June,2024 have considered and approved the business as per attachment. Requesting BSE to take note of the same. Mr M Nandagopal, Chairman & Managing Director of Binny Ltd has made this alert to all shareholders of Binny Ltd for the upcoming EGM of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024) The Honble High Court of Madras vide its Order dt.3.7.2024 has decided on the jurisdiction issue and opined that Honble NCLT is the appropriate forum to test the validity of the Board Meeting events of 30th April 2024. In view of the Order passed, the EGM dt.5.7.2024 for appointment of Shri Arvind Nandagopal stands cancelled and the fresh date will be announced after following due procedure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)
EGM11 Sep 202329 Sep 2023
EGM 29/09/2023 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2023) Newspaper advertisment on EGM Notice and E-voting Information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.09.2023) Proceedings of the EGM held on 29th September 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/09/2023)

Binny: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Binny Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.