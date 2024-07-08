iifl-logo-icon 1
Binny Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

140.95
(-2.79%)
Jul 8, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.36

40.77

45.92

455.31

yoy growth (%)

-27.98

-11.22

-89.91

10,05,010.37

Raw materials

-3.27

-1.23

-0.45

-0.65

As % of sales

11.15

3.01

0.98

0.14

Employee costs

-1.78

-1.78

-1.77

-1.84

As % of sales

6.07

4.37

3.87

0.4

Other costs

-5.11

-3.76

-2.52

-28.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.41

9.23

5.5

6.26

Operating profit

19.18

33.99

41.16

424.31

OPM

65.34

83.37

89.63

93.19

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.19

-0.2

-0.19

Interest expense

-28.39

-38.41

-22.67

-22

Other income

42.02

42.26

15.25

13.29

Profit before tax

32.56

37.65

33.53

415.4

Taxes

-12.28

-55.46

-26.99

-135.78

Tax rate

-37.73

-147.31

-80.49

-32.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.27

-17.81

6.53

279.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.39

Net profit

20.27

-17.81

6.53

279.22

yoy growth (%)

-213.81

-372.43

-97.65

-3,305.01

NPM

69.06

-43.69

14.23

61.32

Binny : related Articles

