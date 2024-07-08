Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.36
40.77
45.92
455.31
yoy growth (%)
-27.98
-11.22
-89.91
10,05,010.37
Raw materials
-3.27
-1.23
-0.45
-0.65
As % of sales
11.15
3.01
0.98
0.14
Employee costs
-1.78
-1.78
-1.77
-1.84
As % of sales
6.07
4.37
3.87
0.4
Other costs
-5.11
-3.76
-2.52
-28.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.41
9.23
5.5
6.26
Operating profit
19.18
33.99
41.16
424.31
OPM
65.34
83.37
89.63
93.19
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.19
-0.2
-0.19
Interest expense
-28.39
-38.41
-22.67
-22
Other income
42.02
42.26
15.25
13.29
Profit before tax
32.56
37.65
33.53
415.4
Taxes
-12.28
-55.46
-26.99
-135.78
Tax rate
-37.73
-147.31
-80.49
-32.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.27
-17.81
6.53
279.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.39
Net profit
20.27
-17.81
6.53
279.22
yoy growth (%)
-213.81
-372.43
-97.65
-3,305.01
NPM
69.06
-43.69
14.23
61.32
