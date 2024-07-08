Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.09
-30.81
Op profit growth
-286.69
-153.4
EBIT growth
-292.42
-144.51
Net profit growth
-221.66
-182.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
51.3
-25.53
33.07
EBIT margin
53.89
-26.01
40.43
Net profit margin
49.82
-38.05
31.88
RoCE
1.37
-0.71
RoNW
0.37
-0.31
RoA
0.31
-0.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.77
0
1.76
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.62
-1.6
1.6
Book value per share
117.45
115.7
117.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.27
0
42.58
P/CEPS
19.88
-16.87
46.82
P/B
0.49
0.42
1.15
EV/EBIDTA
26.36
-56.33
40.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-18.19
38.71
-21.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.27
124.63
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-194.67
-88.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-124.25
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.18
0.18
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
12.02
-21.4
11.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.27
-18.55
-13.57
Other costs
-38.42
-106.97
-53.34
