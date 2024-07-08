iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Binny Ltd Key Ratios

140.95
(-2.79%)
Jul 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Binny Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.09

-30.81

Op profit growth

-286.69

-153.4

EBIT growth

-292.42

-144.51

Net profit growth

-221.66

-182.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

51.3

-25.53

33.07

EBIT margin

53.89

-26.01

40.43

Net profit margin

49.82

-38.05

31.88

RoCE

1.37

-0.71

RoNW

0.37

-0.31

RoA

0.31

-0.26

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.77

0

1.76

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.62

-1.6

1.6

Book value per share

117.45

115.7

117.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.27

0

42.58

P/CEPS

19.88

-16.87

46.82

P/B

0.49

0.42

1.15

EV/EBIDTA

26.36

-56.33

40.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-18.19

38.71

-21.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

63.27

124.63

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-194.67

-88.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-124.25

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.18

0.18

0.18

Net debt / op. profit

12.02

-21.4

11.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.27

-18.55

-13.57

Other costs

-38.42

-106.97

-53.34

Binny : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Binny Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.