PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of Binny Ltd would meet to read and note the contents of SEBI order received and for appropriate action
Board Meeting6 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting at short notice is attached to take stock of the urgent situation created for the company BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting at short notice is attached to take stock of the urgent situation created for the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6Jul24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jun 20248 Jun 2024
BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss the recent happenings and the developments in the Company 2. To fix up a date for calling Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for taking the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the appointment of Shri Arvind Nandagopal (DIN:00059009) as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from 6.4.24 as approved by the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held on 6.4.24 3. To fix the remuneration payable for Shri Arvind Nandagopal as Managing Director of the Company 4. Any other business that may be taken up by the Board The Board Meeting to be held on 10/06/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.06.2024) Clarification On The Board Meeting Convened To Be Held Today (10.6.24) At 3.30 P.M. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 10th June,2024 have considered and approved the business as per attachment. Requesting BSE to take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.06.2024)
Board Meeting3 Jun 20243 Jun 2024
Board has considered and approved the resignation of Shri. M. Nandagopal (DIN: 00058710) as Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Chairman of the company with effect from 01.06.2024, due to age and health reasons.
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 Appointment of New Directors on the Board 2 Take on record of the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 3 Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board The Board of Directors of the Company have declared the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December,2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of New Directors and Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board The outcome of the previous Board meeting held on 06th April 2024 was withdrawn to some extent due to errors in the reporting. Subject: Outcome of Board Held Today i.e.on 30th April,2024, in terms of Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements),Regulations,2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting6 Apr 202427 Mar 2024
BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2023. BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th september 2023 which is scheduled to be held on today was adjourned to 06th April 2024 due to lack of quorum in the Audit Committee as well as Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/04/2024) approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half yearly ended 30th September 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024) The outcome of the previous Board meeting held on 06th April 2024 was withdrawn to some extent due to errors in the reporting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202420 Feb 2024
BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve the following business : 1.Resignation of Statutory Auditors 2.Appointment of New Statutory Auditors Further to our letter dated: 29th January,2024, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today (February 05,2024), considered and approved the following businesses: 1) Appointment of Mr.Rajeev Bakshi, as an Additional Director (Independent Director) on the Board of the Company to hold the office till the date of ensuing General Meeting. 2) Appointment of Mrs.Jamuna Sounderam, as an Additional Director (Independent Director) on the Board of the Company to hold the office till the date of ensuing General Meeting. 3) Resignation of Statutory Auditors (M/s.Sagar & Associates) of the company with immediate effect. 4) Appointment of New Statutory Auditors (M/s.Venkatesh & Co,) of the Company. 5) Sale of office premises of the company at Mumbai (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
Board Meeting29 Nov 202322 Nov 2023
BINNY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31st march 2023. Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2023) The audit report for the Audited Financial Results for the Year and Quarter ended 31st March 2023 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2023)

