Binny Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.19
3.19
3.19
3.19
Preference Capital
140.71
140.71
140.71
140.71
Reserves
-185.07
-170.53
-159.65
-148.41
Net Worth
-41.17
-26.63
-15.75
-4.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.98
Total Liabilities
-41.17
-26.63
-15.75
-3.52
Fixed Assets
155.67
155.68
155.68
155.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.58
0.34
0.23
1.5
Networking Capital
-205.38
-183.66
-175.84
-163.11
Inventories
1.59
1.62
1.74
1.61
Inventory Days
95.55
Sundry Debtors
0.33
0.42
1.19
0.91
Debtor Days
54.01
Other Current Assets
13.12
17.89
12.82
12.74
Sundry Creditors
-0.74
-0.92
-1.6
-1.16
Creditor Days
68.85
Other Current Liabilities
-219.68
-202.67
-189.99
-177.21
Cash
6.95
1.02
4.18
2.56
Total Assets
-41.18
-26.62
-15.75
-3.51
