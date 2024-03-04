iifl-logo-icon 1
Binny Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

208.05
(0%)
Mar 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.19

3.19

3.19

3.19

Preference Capital

140.71

140.71

140.71

140.71

Reserves

-185.07

-170.53

-159.65

-148.41

Net Worth

-41.17

-26.63

-15.75

-4.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.98

Total Liabilities

-41.17

-26.63

-15.75

-3.52

Fixed Assets

155.67

155.68

155.68

155.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.58

0.34

0.23

1.5

Networking Capital

-205.38

-183.66

-175.84

-163.11

Inventories

1.59

1.62

1.74

1.61

Inventory Days

95.55

Sundry Debtors

0.33

0.42

1.19

0.91

Debtor Days

54.01

Other Current Assets

13.12

17.89

12.82

12.74

Sundry Creditors

-0.74

-0.92

-1.6

-1.16

Creditor Days

68.85

Other Current Liabilities

-219.68

-202.67

-189.99

-177.21

Cash

6.95

1.02

4.18

2.56

Total Assets

-41.18

-26.62

-15.75

-3.51

Binny Mills Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

