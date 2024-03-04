iifl-logo-icon 1
Binny Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

208.05
(0%)
Mar 4, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.14

9.01

7.17

9.09

yoy growth (%)

-31.77

25.56

-21.03

15.31

Raw materials

-2.23

-4.31

-4.04

-6.08

As % of sales

36.29

47.86

56.38

66.9

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.28

-0.29

-0.29

As % of sales

5.12

3.15

4.05

3.29

Other costs

-1.49

-1.96

-1.73

-1.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.29

21.8

24.16

17.73

Operating profit

2.1

2.44

1.1

1.09

OPM

34.28

27.16

15.38

12.06

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

-13.39

-16

-15.99

-15.99

Other income

34.03

0.67

0.82

0.6

Profit before tax

22.72

-12.9

-14.09

-14.32

Taxes

-0.47

-0.55

-0.3

-0.3

Tax rate

-2.07

4.32

2.17

2.14

Minorities and other

0

0.22

0

0

Adj. profit

22.25

-13.23

-14.4

-14.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.39

Net profit

22.25

-13.23

-14.4

-15.03

yoy growth (%)

-268.16

-8.14

-4.16

-2,545.86

NPM

361.86

-146.81

-200.67

-165.34

