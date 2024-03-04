Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.14
9.01
7.17
9.09
yoy growth (%)
-31.77
25.56
-21.03
15.31
Raw materials
-2.23
-4.31
-4.04
-6.08
As % of sales
36.29
47.86
56.38
66.9
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.28
-0.29
-0.29
As % of sales
5.12
3.15
4.05
3.29
Other costs
-1.49
-1.96
-1.73
-1.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.29
21.8
24.16
17.73
Operating profit
2.1
2.44
1.1
1.09
OPM
34.28
27.16
15.38
12.06
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
-13.39
-16
-15.99
-15.99
Other income
34.03
0.67
0.82
0.6
Profit before tax
22.72
-12.9
-14.09
-14.32
Taxes
-0.47
-0.55
-0.3
-0.3
Tax rate
-2.07
4.32
2.17
2.14
Minorities and other
0
0.22
0
0
Adj. profit
22.25
-13.23
-14.4
-14.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.39
Net profit
22.25
-13.23
-14.4
-15.03
yoy growth (%)
-268.16
-8.14
-4.16
-2,545.86
NPM
361.86
-146.81
-200.67
-165.34
