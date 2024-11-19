iifl-logo-icon 1
Binny Mills Ltd Share Price

208.05
(0%)
Mar 4, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open208.05
  • Day's High208.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low208.05
  • 52 Wk Low 155
  • Turnover (lac)1.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-697.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Binny Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

208.05

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

1.34

Day's High

208.25

Day's Low

208.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

155

Book Value

-697.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Binny Mills Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

Binny Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Binny Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.86%

Non-Promoter- 4.02%

Institutions: 4.02%

Non-Institutions: 21.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Binny Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.19

3.19

3.19

3.19

Preference Capital

140.71

140.71

140.71

140.71

Reserves

-185.07

-170.53

-159.65

-148.41

Net Worth

-41.17

-26.63

-15.75

-4.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.14

9.01

7.17

9.09

yoy growth (%)

-31.77

25.56

-21.03

15.31

Raw materials

-2.23

-4.31

-4.04

-6.08

As % of sales

36.29

47.86

56.38

66.9

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.28

-0.29

-0.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.72

-12.9

-14.09

-14.32

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.47

-0.55

-0.3

-0.3

Working capital

21.96

-27.5

-14.17

-166.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.77

25.56

-21.03

15.31

Op profit growth

-13.89

121.7

0.68

20.33

EBIT growth

1,066.12

63.2

13.89

69.49

Net profit growth

-268.16

-8.14

-4.16

-2,545.86

No Record Found

Binny Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trent Ltd

TRENT

6,944

184.282,48,743.46423.440.054,035.56143.38

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

3,543.65

82.362,35,874.47710.37014,050.32319.81

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

295.25

032,162.65-195.1303,269.8350.33

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

607.3

031,992.136.90596.35113.31

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

846

75.9411,754.7625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Binny Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

VENKATACHALAPATHY RAMASAMYUDAYAR VENKATACHALAM

Non Executive Director

SENGUTUVAN VENKATAACHALAM

Managing Director

V Samyuktha

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Varatharajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

M Parthasarthi

Independent Non Exe. Director

N Jaiganesh

Non Executive Director

N. Prasanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Binny Mills Ltd

Summary

Binny Mills Limited was incorporated on 20 December, 2007. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 6, 2008. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of providing services and trading of goods. In 2009-10, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Binny Ltd, the Agencies and Services Undertaking of Binny Ltd was transferred to and vested in the Company as a going conern with effect from 1 January 2010. In terms of consideration, 1 equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up of the Company was issued for every 7 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up held by members of Binny Ltd.The Company operates in 3 divisions viz., Warehousing, Showrooms and Textiles. The Warehousing division acts as a commercial space that is used to store raw materials, packing materials, spare parts, components and finished goods etc. The Showrooms are engaged in retail selling of textile materials. The Textiles division is engaged in selling textile materials, particularly uniform materials, bed spreads, and other textile varieties. Earlier, it operated in 4th divisions including Agencies. The Agencies division was engaged in business of selling tarpaulin, raincoats and bags. Presently, Company does not have agencies division and functions with other 3 divisions mentioned above. The Company mainly deals with bulk supply of uniform materials. It has a Retail showroom in clothing and textiles at Bengaluru. It sells a variety of fabrics at good
Company FAQs

What is the Binny Mills Ltd share price today?

The Binny Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹208.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Binny Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Binny Mills Ltd is ₹66.37 Cr. as of 04 Mar ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Binny Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Binny Mills Ltd is 0 and -1.92 as of 04 Mar ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Binny Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Binny Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Binny Mills Ltd is ₹155 and ₹0 as of 04 Mar ‘24

What is the CAGR of Binny Mills Ltd?

Binny Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.92%, 3 Years at 108.99%, 1 Year at 866.46%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Binny Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Binny Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

