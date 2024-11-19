SectorRetail
Open₹208.05
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.34
Day's High₹208.25
Day's Low₹208.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹155
Book Value₹-697.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.19
3.19
3.19
3.19
Preference Capital
140.71
140.71
140.71
140.71
Reserves
-185.07
-170.53
-159.65
-148.41
Net Worth
-41.17
-26.63
-15.75
-4.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.14
9.01
7.17
9.09
yoy growth (%)
-31.77
25.56
-21.03
15.31
Raw materials
-2.23
-4.31
-4.04
-6.08
As % of sales
36.29
47.86
56.38
66.9
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.28
-0.29
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.72
-12.9
-14.09
-14.32
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.47
-0.55
-0.3
-0.3
Working capital
21.96
-27.5
-14.17
-166.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.77
25.56
-21.03
15.31
Op profit growth
-13.89
121.7
0.68
20.33
EBIT growth
1,066.12
63.2
13.89
69.49
Net profit growth
-268.16
-8.14
-4.16
-2,545.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trent Ltd
TRENT
6,944
|184.28
|2,48,743.46
|423.44
|0.05
|4,035.56
|143.38
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,543.65
|82.36
|2,35,874.47
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
295.25
|0
|32,162.65
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
607.3
|0
|31,992.13
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
846
|75.94
|11,754.76
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
VENKATACHALAPATHY RAMASAMYUDAYAR VENKATACHALAM
Non Executive Director
SENGUTUVAN VENKATAACHALAM
Managing Director
V Samyuktha
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Varatharajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
M Parthasarthi
Independent Non Exe. Director
N Jaiganesh
Non Executive Director
N. Prasanna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Binny Mills Ltd
Summary
Binny Mills Limited was incorporated on 20 December, 2007. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 6, 2008. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of providing services and trading of goods. In 2009-10, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Binny Ltd, the Agencies and Services Undertaking of Binny Ltd was transferred to and vested in the Company as a going conern with effect from 1 January 2010. In terms of consideration, 1 equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up of the Company was issued for every 7 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up held by members of Binny Ltd.The Company operates in 3 divisions viz., Warehousing, Showrooms and Textiles. The Warehousing division acts as a commercial space that is used to store raw materials, packing materials, spare parts, components and finished goods etc. The Showrooms are engaged in retail selling of textile materials. The Textiles division is engaged in selling textile materials, particularly uniform materials, bed spreads, and other textile varieties. Earlier, it operated in 4th divisions including Agencies. The Agencies division was engaged in business of selling tarpaulin, raincoats and bags. Presently, Company does not have agencies division and functions with other 3 divisions mentioned above. The Company mainly deals with bulk supply of uniform materials. It has a Retail showroom in clothing and textiles at Bengaluru. It sells a variety of fabrics at good
The Binny Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹208.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Binny Mills Ltd is ₹66.37 Cr. as of 04 Mar ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Binny Mills Ltd is 0 and -1.92 as of 04 Mar ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Binny Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Binny Mills Ltd is ₹155 and ₹0 as of 04 Mar ‘24
Binny Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.92%, 3 Years at 108.99%, 1 Year at 866.46%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
