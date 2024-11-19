Binny Mills Ltd Summary

Binny Mills Limited was incorporated on 20 December, 2007. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on February 6, 2008. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of providing services and trading of goods. In 2009-10, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Binny Ltd, the Agencies and Services Undertaking of Binny Ltd was transferred to and vested in the Company as a going conern with effect from 1 January 2010. In terms of consideration, 1 equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up of the Company was issued for every 7 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up held by members of Binny Ltd.The Company operates in 3 divisions viz., Warehousing, Showrooms and Textiles. The Warehousing division acts as a commercial space that is used to store raw materials, packing materials, spare parts, components and finished goods etc. The Showrooms are engaged in retail selling of textile materials. The Textiles division is engaged in selling textile materials, particularly uniform materials, bed spreads, and other textile varieties. Earlier, it operated in 4th divisions including Agencies. The Agencies division was engaged in business of selling tarpaulin, raincoats and bags. Presently, Company does not have agencies division and functions with other 3 divisions mentioned above. The Company mainly deals with bulk supply of uniform materials. It has a Retail showroom in clothing and textiles at Bengaluru. It sells a variety of fabrics at good quality to customers. The products available in showroom are silk sarees, shirting and suiting etc. The showroom also has running materials fabrics, uniform material, bed spreads etc.